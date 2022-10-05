Skip to Content
Haaland denied latest hat trick as City routs Copenhagen

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored two more goals to maintain his incredible scoring rate as Manchester City beat Copenhagen 5-0 in the Champions League. The Norwegian struck a first half double to take his season’s total to 19 goals in 12 games. Only Pep Guardiola’s decision to withdraw him at halftime denied him an almost-certain hat trick and spared the Danish champion an even heavier defeat.

