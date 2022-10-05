Djokovic near flawless to reach 2nd round in Astana
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Novak Djokovic delivered a near-flawless performance to ease into the second round of the Astana Open with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Cristian Garin as he goes for a third straight tournament title. Djokovic dropped just six points on his serve and won the last five games to seal the win in just 62 minutes. Djokovic will next play Botic van de Zandschulp. Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals by beating 19-year-old Luca Nardi of Italy 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3).