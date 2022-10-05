Di María inspires Juventus to 3-1 win over Maccabi

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Ángel Di María provided three assists to help Juventus pick up its first Champions League points of the season with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa. Maccabi substitute Din David scored in the 75th minute to ensure a tense finale after goals from Adrien Rabiot and Dušan Vlahović. But Rabiot all but sealed the result seven minutes from time. Juventus moved four points behind Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain. They drew 1-1 in the other Group H match. Maccabi remained on zero points.

