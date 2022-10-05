Chelsea eases Champions League concerns by dismantling Milan

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased some of its early concerns in the Champions League by beating AC Milan 3-0 with Reece James setting up one goal and ruthlessly dispatching another. Picking up just one point from its first two games had left Chelsea in a sticky position in Group E. But Chelsea produced easily its best performance of the competition against the Italian champions. Chelsea went ahead through Wesley Fofana in the 24th minute with his first goal for the club. James crossed for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to poke in a second goal in the 56th before scoring himself six minutes later with a shot into the roof of the net.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.