Burrow’s antihunger efforts evolve into foundation

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow’s impassioned Heisman Trophy speech about poverty in his rural Ohio hometown has evolved into a charitable foundation. The effort by the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and his parents will help provide food and attention to childhood mental health issues in Ohio and Louisiana, where he played college football. Burrow says the timing was right to launch the effort after the Super Bowl run by the Bengals brought attention to the quarterback and his efforts on behalf of the food bank in Athens County, where he grew up.

