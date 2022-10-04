USA Curling: CEO prioritized athlete safety as head of NWSL

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — USA Curling says CEO Jeff Plush “acted in accordance with prioritizing the safety of athletes” during his tenure as leader of the National Women’s Soccer League. The curling board met after the release of an independent investigation into systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the NWSL for years. Plush was commissioner of the NWSL from 2014 to 2017. The curling board says in a news release it will “navigate forward in a way that reviews fact and prioritizes safety for all.” The soccer investigation found Plush was aware of allegations of sexual harassment and coercion against Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley, but did not do anything to prevent Riley from continuing to coach in the league.

