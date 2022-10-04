Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg’s status for 2023 ‘a mystery’

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says Stephen Strasburg’s status for 2023 is up in the air after a series of injuries that limited the pitcher to one start this season. Rizzo said the 2019 World Series MVP’s surgery and rehab are unfamiliar so it is hard to know where things stand for the right-hander. Strasburg has thrown a total of 31 1/3 innings across just eight starts over the past three seasons combined. He had carpal tunnel surgery in 2020, then needed an operation to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021. Then after his only start of 2022, he went back on the injured list with a stress reaction of the ribs.

