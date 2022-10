MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille recovered from going behind in the first minute to rout Sporting Lisbon 4-1 in the Champions League. The win was thanks in part to visiting goalkeeper Antonio Adan, who made two costly errors before getting sent off. Marseille lost its first two group matches but ended Sporting’s perfect record with goals from Alexis Sanchez, Amine Harit, Leonardo Balerdi and Chancel Mbemba.

