Jutgla delivers in Club Brugge’s 2-0 win against Atletico

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Ferran Jutgla scored a goal and added an assist to lead Club Brugge to a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Brugge has won its three opening matches in the tournament to lead Group B with nine points. The 23-year-old Jutgla has been one of the revelations of the season after joining from Barcelona, where he struggled for playing time. On Tuesday, Jutgla created the move that led to Kamal Sowah’s opening goal in the 36th minute and made it 2-0 after the hour-mark.

