Judge shows frustration, still 61 homers with 2 games left
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still at 61 home runs with two games left. Judge went 1 for 5 with a single and score the decisive run Tuesday in New York’s 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Judge had a rare show of frustration when slamming his helmet after an infield popout. He has gone five games without a homer. The only one he has had in the last 13 games was last Wednesday in Toronto when he hit No. 61 to match Roger Maris’ American League record.