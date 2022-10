FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys say long snapper Jake McQuaide is out for the season after tearing a triceps muscle against Washington. The team says the injury happened on McQuaide’s final snap of the 25-10 victory against the Commanders. It was a punt late in the fourth quarter. McQuaide replaced longtime Dallas long snapper L.P. Ladouceur in 2021. It was a reunion with Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel.

