Column: Japan contemplating alliance with US Tour and Europe
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Saudi-funded LIV Golf has made quite the splash in the golf world, and there are ripple effects. The latest one involves the Japan Golf Tour. Its chairman is Isao Aoki. He sent a memo to Japanese players last week indicating the PGA Tour and European tour are interested in having an alliance with the Japan tour. Aoki says it’s clear that Japanese players cannot enjoy the benefits of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf at the moment. Aoki says key to any Japanese decision is creating a path to the PGA Tour, European tour or the Korn Ferry Tour.