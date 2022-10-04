Coaching carousel leaves 10 NHL teams with new face on bench

Nearly a third of NHL teams have a new coach this season. John Tortorella is being counted on to fix things in Philadellphia. Bruce Cassidy is tasked with getting Vegas back to the playoffs and into contention for the Stanley Cup. Former Vegas coach Peter DeBoer takes over in Dallas in his fifth job around the league. Boston is giving Jim Montgomery a second chance after parting ways with Cassidy. David Quinn is also back in the NHL with San Jose after coaching the U.S. Olympic team in Beijing.

