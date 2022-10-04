Champions League: Inter beats Barça; Napoli, Bayern win big

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s high-powered attack faltered against Inter Milan and the Italian club has gained an edge in the battle for second place in their Champions League group. Bayern Munich and Napoli continued to impress and Club Brugge earned a surprising third straight victory. Inter defeated Barcelona 1-0 at home to move into position to grab the second qualifying spot in Group C. The group is led by Bayern Munich after it comfortably defeated Viktoria Plzeň 5-0 to set a 31-match unbeaten record in the competition’s group stage. Napoli impressed with a 6-1 win at Ajax. Club Brugge beat Atlético Madrid 2-0 at home.

