Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners top Tigers in 10 innings

SEATTLE (AP) — Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners inched closer to locking up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader. With the Mariners focused on preserving arms with the playoffs on the horizon, Torrens (1-0) took the mound when the game went to extra innings and got the unlikely win when Abraham Toro drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly. The win put Seattle on the cusp of locking up the No. 5 seed for the American League playoffs.

