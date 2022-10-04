Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help the Boston Red Sox beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game. Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home games. The temperature was 55 degrees and misty at the start and rainy conditions lingered throughout. Boston had just taken a 6-0 lead with two outs in the fifth inning when rain started to fall heavily, prompting a delay. The game was called 54 minutes later. The Rays (86-75) lost their fourth straight games since clinching a playoff berth. They will be the AL’s No. 6 seed and get a wild card matchup with AL Central champion Cleveland.

