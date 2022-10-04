Blue Jays-Orioles game rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays have been rained out and are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Camden Yards on Wednesday to end the regular season. There is little significance to these last two games. The Blue Jays have clinched the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles are assured of an above-.500 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL East a year after losing 110 games. Wednesday’s traditional doubleheader is set to start at 12:35 p.m. Eastern time.

