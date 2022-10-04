Bayern routs Plzeň 5-0 to set CL group-stage unbeaten record

MUNICH (AP) — Leroy Sané scored twice as Bayern Munich set a Champions League record by extending its unbeaten run in group play to 31 matches with a 5-0 win over Czech champion Viktoria Plzeň. Bayern maintained its perfect start to this season’s campaign to break Real Madrid’s mark of 30 straight group-stage matches without a loss, a streak stretching back to September 2017. Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mané and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also scored to help Bayern claim its third win in Group C following 2-0 victories over Inter Milan and Barcelona.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.