Asian soccer chief unopposed for reelection

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA vice president Sheik Salman of Bahrain will be unopposed for reelection to lead the Asian Football Confederation. The head of the Saudi Arabian soccer federation also is a candidate to join Sheik Salman and other Asian colleagues on the FIFA ruling council. The 47-nation AFC published its candidate list Tuesday for its upcoming election meeting in Bahrain in February. Seven countries includes Saudi Arabia and Qatar put up candidates for five FIFA Council seats contested only by men. Five countries are competing for one seat protected for women.

