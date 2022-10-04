Alcaraz loses to Goffin in 1st match as No. 1

ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz’s first match as the No. 1-ranked player has ended with a straight-set loss to David Goffin at the Astana Open. The 19-year-old Spaniard lost 7-5, 6-3 in his first tour match since winning the U.S. Open and capturing the No. 1 ranking. Alcaraz came from 5-2 down to level the first set at 5-5, only to be broken again by Goffin. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev and No. 3-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas both avoided similar upsets. Medvedev beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-3, 6-1 and Tsitsipas ousted Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3. 6-4.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.