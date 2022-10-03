World Cup Watch: Ronaldo’s game time a concern for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo might be straddling a fine line between being fresh and simply being not sharp enough to make a telling contribution in what is likely his final World Cup. It’s one start in seven Premier League games for Ronaldo at Manchester United this season and only one goal for club or country. That was a penalty in a Europa League match against Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol. Ronaldo didn’t even make it off the substitutes’ bench in the 6-3 loss to Manchester City on Sunday. His new role as a reserve is doing little for Ronaldo’s reputation or brand and won’t be making Portugal coach Fernando Santos feel too great either.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.