T-wolves ease Towns back in after illness, hospitalization

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has returned to the court for practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had a delayed start to training camp due to an unspecified illness that was serious enough to warrant hospitalization. Towns took part in non-contact drills with the team on Monday. He will not play in Minnesota’s first exhibition game on Tuesday at Miami. Towns declined to divulge many details of his ailment. He said was just cleared by doctors for walking on Saturday. Towns is entering his eighth NBA season. He said he’s on track to play in the opener.

