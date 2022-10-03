Saban: Bryce Young day-to-day with shoulder sprain

Alabama coach Nick Saban says quarterback Bryce Young is “day-to-day” with a sprained throwing shoulder. Saban said he didn’t have any substantive update on Young’s status for the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s game with Texas A&M on Saturday night. Saban described it as “a little bit of a shoulder injury” but says it isn’t a long-term issue. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe replaced the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and went most of the way in a win over Arkansas.

