Rayo scores late to beat last-place Elche in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Unai López has scored with a volley from outside the area in the final minute of stoppage time to give Rayo Vallecano a 2-1 come-from-behind win over last-placed Elche in the Spanish league. The second straight home victory for Rayo moved the southern Madrid club to 10th in the standings after seven rounds. Elche remained the only winless team in the league with six losses and a draw. It has lost five consecutive matches. In its four away games it has been outscored 12-1.

