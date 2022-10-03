Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens fan who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hit on a fan who got onto the field.

The Rams linebacker flattened a fan who ran on the field with a device letting out pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

With less than a minute left in the first half, the fan got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.

As the fan ran toward the Rams sideline, linebacker Takkarist McKinley came toward him before Wagner came off the sideline and laid him out with a big hit.

The fan was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.

Earlier in the game, another fan tried to get onto the field with a similar device, but was stopped by security.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL