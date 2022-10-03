Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been postponed by rain and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field. The first game is set to begin at 4:10 p.m., though the forecast is similarly soggy. New York began the day two games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East with three to play. The only way the playoff-bound Mets take the division title and bypass a best-of-three wild-card series this weekend is by sweeping three games from the last-place Nationals while Atlanta loses all three at Miami.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.