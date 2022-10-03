Hertha Berlin investor in trouble over alleged manipulation

BERLIN (AP) — Three games without defeat and a welcome lack of off-field scandal had finally brought some relative peace to Hertha Berlin. Monday is a holiday for German Unity Day to celebrate East and West Germany’s reunification and Hertha had organized an event to celebrate club president Kay Bernstein’s 100 days in office for the next day. Bernstein was to be accompanied by managing director Fredi Bobic, executive board member Thomas E. Herrich, and the investor Lars Windhorst. But Tuesday’s event has been called off and all signs of unity between investor and club were dashed at the weekend following the publication of an article by the Financial Times alleging that Windhorst secretly hired an Israeli intelligence agency to try and force the previous Hertha president Werner Gegenbauer out.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.