Haaland’s goal prowess evoking memories of Ronaldo, Messi

As Erling Haaland plundered his latest hat-trick in a season that threatens to see him smash Premier League scoring records, Cristiano Ronaldo sat glum-faced on the sidelines. We have entered the Haaland era with the reigns of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi cast aside. The Manchester City striker has the scoring power of those two greats at their height. His three goals in a 6-3 rout of Ronaldo’s Manchester United pushed his total to 17 in 11 games for the Premier League champion. With 14 in the league, Haaland is on course to surpass the 23 scored by last season’s co-leaders Mo Salah and Son Heung-Min in just six games’ time. But given Haaland’s feats already, it seems unlikely he will have to wait so long.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.