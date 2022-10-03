Gaudreau to Columbus tops busy summer of NHL player movement

Johnny Gaudreau leaving Calgary for Columbus headlined a busy offseason of player movement around the NHL. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper left Colorado for Washington after backstopping the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup. The champs also lost center Nazem Kadri to free agency when he signed with the Flames. Florida got Matthew Tkachuk from the Flames in the biggest trade of the summer that sent Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar to Calgary. And Ottawa made some noise by acquiring goalie Cam Talbot and winger Alex DeBrincat and signing longtime Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux.

