Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:10 AM

EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case

KION

By ERICA HUNZINGER
AP Sports Writer

Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in state history involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families. The civil lawsuit involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state, including NFL great Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. Here are the sports figures named in the May 9 lawsuit, as well as the details from that suit, their responses if available and whether they’ve been charged.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content