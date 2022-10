MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. The MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa’s return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve. Teddy Bridgewater will start against the Jets.

