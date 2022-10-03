Cavs forward Mobley out at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting forward Evan Mobley will miss at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle suffered during practice. The injury could sideline him for the start of the regular season. Mobley injured his ankle during a workout on Saturday. The team said an MRI confirmed the injury to the 7-footer. Mobley will miss Wednesday’s exhibition game at Philadelphia. The Cavs have three preseason games next week before opening the season on Oct. 19 in Toronto. Cleveland’s expecting big things this season from Mobley, who averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks as a rookie.

