Brian Robinson Jr. medically cleared 5 weeks since shooting

Brian Robinson Jr. has been cleared to practice with the Washington Commanders just over five weeks since being shot in an attempted robbery. Coach Ron Rivera thinks there’s a chance the rookie running back could play in the team’s next game Sunday against Tennessee. Robinson begins his acclimation period to return from the non-football injury list Wednesday. The Commanders then have 21 days to activate him. Robinson was shot twice in the right leg Aug. 28 in Washington. The bullets missed all the major ligaments and bones in his knee.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.