Authorities probing report of scandal at fishing tournament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors in Cleveland are investigating an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament over the weekend on Lake Erie. A Twitter video shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail event, on Friday cutting open walleye and finding lead weights and prepared fish filets inside the winning catch of five fish to bolster their weight. Anglers Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky were disqualified. Messages seeking comment were left Monday with Runyan, Cominsky and Fischer. A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says ODNR officers gathered evidence. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley in a statement said “these individuals will be held accountable.”

