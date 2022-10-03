Alcaraz, Nadal put Spain at 1-2 in ATP rankings for 1st time

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Rafael Nadal are the first countrymen to top the ATP rankings in 22 years. The two players from Spain are the first men from somewhere other than the United States to sit at 1-2 since the tour introduced computerized rankings in 1973. Alcaraz is a 19-year-old who rose to the top spot by winning the U.S. Open last month, becoming the youngest man ever to be No. 1. Nadal is a 36-year-old who has spent 209 weeks atop the rankings and rose from No. 3 to No. 2 on Monday, swapping places with U.S. Open runner-up Casper Ruud. The last time players from the same country held Nos. 1 and 2 in the ATP rankings was in August 2000, when Americans Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras did it. Iga Swiatek remained No. 1 in the WTA rankings, followed by Ons Jabeur.