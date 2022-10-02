Warne tribute as Fox wins Dunhill Links Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Ryan Fox paid tribute to his former amateur teammate Shane Warne after claiming a one-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. New Zealand’s Fox had finished second in last year’s team event in Scotland alongside former Australia cricket great Warne, who died earlier this year. Fox made seven birdies and three bogeys in the fourth round on the Old Course at St. Andrews to secure his third European tour title title. Fox called Warne “a great mate.”

