Swanson, Olson homer again; Braves sweep Mets for tiebreaker

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3. The defending World Series champion Braves swept the three-game series and moved two games ahead of New York in the NL East. Any combination of one Atlanta win or one Mets loss would give the Braves their fifth straight division title. If the season ends in a tie, Atlanta would win the NL East. The Braves earned their first 100-victory season since 2003.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.