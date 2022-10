Eighth-ranked Tennessee is rolling just four games into coach Josh Heupel’s second season. The true test of just how good these Volunteers might be starts Saturday at No. 25 LSU. Then they host No. 1 Alabama. There’s a breather against UT Martin before Tennessee hosts No. 13 Kentucky and then visits defending national champion and second-ranked Georgia.

