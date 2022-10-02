Pujols hits 702nd HR, ties Ruth in RBIs, Cardinals lose 7-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols slammed his 702nd career home run and drove in three runs in the Cardinals’ 7-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Pujols also had a two-run double in the first. He moved into a tie with Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI list with 2,214. Hank Aaron leads the way with 2,297. Ben Gamel and Bryan Reynolds homered for Pittsburgh, which has won four of six. The Cardinals won 26 of their final 34 home games. It was the final home regular-season game for Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina, who are both retiring after the season. Molina and pitcher Adam Wainwright started their 328th game together.

