Pierce’s performance bright spot in dismal Texans season

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Dameon Pierce’s strong start is one of the few bright spots in what’s already become another dismal season for the winless Houston Texans. Pierce, a fourth-round pick from Florida, had his best game of so far in Sunday’s 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He rushed for 131 yards, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown. Coach Lovie Smith says the breakaway speed Pierce showed on that long run is the reason his team is starting a rookie running back.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.