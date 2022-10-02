Patriots QB Brian Hoyer leaves with head injury, Zappe in

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer left New England’s game with the Green Bay Packers because of a head injury. Bailey Zappe is a rookie fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky who took over for Hoyer and made his NFL debut Sunday. Hoyer was making his first start since 2020 and stepping in for Mac Jones, who injured his left ankle last week in the Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Hoyer departed after getting sacked by Rashan Gary on a third-down play in the Patriots’ second series of the game.

