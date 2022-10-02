Lutz, Saints fall just short with 61-yard miss vs. Vikings

LONDON (AP) — It looked good but he didn’t get the bounce. Even the Minnesota Vikings were preparing for overtime when Saints kicker Wil Lutz struck his 61-yard field-goal attempt. But then it drifted left in the north London air at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It had the distance but hit the upright. And that’s not all — it fell and hit the crossbar, too, before bouncing out. With the miss, the Vikings beat New Orleans 28-25 on Sunday in the NFL’s first international game this season. The Saints now lost three consecutive games.

