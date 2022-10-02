Jones injures ankle in Giants’ 20-12 victory over Bears

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns before injuring an ankle, Saquon Barkley had 146 yards and ran the wildcat offense at times after both New York quarterbacks were hurt in leading the Giants to a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears. Jones scored on runs of 21 and 8 yards, New York rushed for 262 yards and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 44 and 43 yards as the Giants improved to 3-1 under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It’s their best start since 2011 when they won the Super Bowl. Michael Badgley kicked four goals for the Bears filling in for Cairo Santos.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.