Hernández homers twice, Jays win 9th straight over Red Sox

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit two home runs, Whit Merrifield also connected, and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to clinching home-field advantage in the wild-card round by beating the Red Sox 6-3. The Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep with their 16th win in 19 games against Boston this season. That’s the most victories by any major league team against a division opponent this season. Sixteen wins is also the most victories the Blue Jays have had against an opponent in a single season. Toronto went 15-4 against Baltimore in 2002 and again in 2010.

