Henry reigns as Titans hold off Colts for 24-17 victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 114 yards and one touchdown and Tennessee’s defense held up late to preserve the Titans’ 24-17 victory at Indianapolis. The Titans have won a franchise-record four straight in the series and improved to 11-2 against AFC South opponents since 2020. Indy has one win in its past six games and blew late three scoring chances. Tennessee leaned heavily on Henry early, but was shut out in the second half for the second straight week.

