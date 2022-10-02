Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny star as Seahawks beat Lions 48-45

DETROIT (AP) — Geno Smith threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in the first half, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Detroit Lions for a 48-45 win. The Seahawks were stopped on a third down late in the third quarter, but the Ford Field play clock wasn’t set properly. Seattle took advantage of the second chance and Detroit’s unorganized defense on Rashaad Penny’s 36-yard touchdown run that converted a third-and-16 and made it 38-23. Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson had eight receptions and set career highs with 179 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

