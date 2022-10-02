French soccer game suspended for 15 minutes after tear gas

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Play was briefly suspended in a French league soccer game after tear gas coming from the stands left some players struggling to breathe. Host Toulouse was leading Montpellier 4-1 when play was stopped in the second half and the referee decided to send players back to the locker room. The game resumed after an interruption of about 15 minutes and ended in a 4-2 victory for Toulouse. Crowd trouble has been a concern in the French league this weekend. France’s interior ministry banned Nice supporters from attending the game at Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and even from visiting the French capital. Fan violence often marred French soccer last season.

