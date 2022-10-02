Former Jets O-linemen Powell, 67, and Sweeney, 60, die

Former longtime New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney died this week. The team announced the deaths Sunday. Powell was a three-time All-Pro at right tackle and served as president of the NFL Players Association for two years during his 11-year NFL career, the first nine with the Jets. The Jets said he died Friday. He was 67. Sweeney was one of the Jets’ most durable players. He started 158 consecutive games during an 11-year stretch with the team, mostly at center. The Jets said he died Saturday. Sweeney was 60. The two were teammates with the Jets during the 1984 and ’85 seasons.

