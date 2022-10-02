Skip to Content
Ferrieri Caputi 1st woman ref in Serie A; Atalanta goes top

By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer

Atalanta moved joint top in Italy with a 1-0 win over Fiorentina while at Sassuolo Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to referee a Serie A match. Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman scored the only goal of the game in the 59th minute although it was all about the assist by Luis Muriel. Atalanta moved level with Napoli. They are three points above defending champion AC Milan and Lazio. Ferrieri Caputi was in charge of Sassuolo’s 5-0 win over Salernitana.

