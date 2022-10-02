Debutant Amos Kipruto of Kenya wins London Marathon

LONDON (AP) — Debutant Amos Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, has won the men’s race at the London Marathon. The 30-year-old Kenyan finished in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 39 seconds to beat Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase in second place. Bashir Abdi of Belgium was third. Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia recovered from a fall to win the women’s race. The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2 hours, 17 minutes, and 25 seconds, the third fastest time at the event. Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.